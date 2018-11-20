Thieves steal donated bicycles from Bow Cycle’s Bikes for Kids campaign in Calgary

Bow Cycle is appealing to Calgarians for bike donations after thieves took a small dent out of their Bikes for Kids initiative.

Every year, the bike shop repairs unwanted bicycles and gives them to partnering charities, like The Magic of Christmas and Hull Services.

Staff said thieves broke into a storage area Monday night and helped themselves to a handful of bikes that were being stored and refurbished.

“It makes you feel disappointed,” said Bob Grunewald with Bow Cycle. ” There is some anger obviously. I mean, they opened up the gate right beside the sign that says ‘Bikes for Kids’. To think that that’s how someone feels is kind of sad.”

Bikes for Kids has been operating in Calgary for 27 years and the store said this was the first time any bikes have been stolen.

About 80 bikes are still needed for the campaign. Organizers are asking Calgarians to drop off their unwanted or unused bikes at Bow Cycle by the end of November — donors have the opportunity to be entered in a draw for a $250 Bow Cycle gift certificate.