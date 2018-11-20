Vernon man arrested in connection with car theft, arson

A Vernon man is in custody after being arrested for allegedly stealing, then torching a vehicle last week.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Sheldon Veness, 25, is facing several charges, including flight from police. Veness, whom police are calling “a prolific property crime offender with multiple court-ordered conditions,” was arrested on Saturday, November 17th, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, November 20th.

Police say Veness’ arrest stems from an incident on Friday, November 16th, when a home in the 6900 block of Marshall Road in Vernon was broken into. Police say the home owner awoke to the sounds of his vehicle being stolen from the garage at approximately 3 a.m. The grey Dodge Journey was later found by police, but the driver sped away. It was then relocated just minutes later, albeit torched, near Okanagan Landing School.

“Numerous police officers were tasked with investigating this particular incident and through that, a suspect was identified as a known prolific offender in the Vernon area,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “This particular incident is a good example of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s commitment to reducing crime through prolific and priority offender management.”

Police say that on Saturday, just before 1 p.m., the suspect was spotted going through a drive-through. An arrest was attempted, but Veness drove over two curbs and sped into a neighbouring parking lot, evading police.

Veness was spotted shortly thereafter, in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue, where he tried to flee on foot. Police say he led them on a short chase, over fences and through a creek, where he was ultimately apprehended.

Police say Veness has been charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, flight from police and three counts of breach of probation.