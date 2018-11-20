B.C. aims to set zero-emission standard on all new light-duty cars and trucks by 2040

British Columbia is set to introduce legislation next spring that will set the province up to require all new light-duty cars and trucks that are sold to be zero-emission vehicles by the year 2040.

The legislation will set targets of 10 per cent zero-emission vehicles sales by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2040. As part of the plan, the province will boost the incentive program, administered by the New Car Dealers Association of BC, by $20 million this year to encourage more British Columbians to buy clean energy cars.

“There’s nothing more important than taking care of the place we call home,” Premier John Horgan said. “As a province, we need to work together to put B.C. on a path that powers our future with clean, renewable energy and reduces air pollution.”

The government will be working to expand the size of the province’s electric vehicle direct-current fast-charger network to 151 sites, with 71 already completed or underway. The province will also be looking at ways to improve the incentive program so that zero-emission vehicles can be an option for all British Columbians.

“If we want British Columbians to be part of the solution for reducing air pollution, we need to make clean-energy vehicles more affordable, available and convenient,” Horgan said.

British Columbia already has one of the largest charging infrastructure networks in the country.

Electric vehicle buyers who are eligible can receive up to $5,000 in incentives for battery-powered vehicles and plug-in hybrids. There is a $6,000 incentive for hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, under the current Clean Energy Vehicles for British Columbia program.

“Everywhere I go, I hear from British Columbians who are excited to embrace electric vehicles,” Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver said.

“As an EV owner myself, I can attest to how good it feels to save fuel and repair costs, while doing my part to reduce emissions. The B.C. ZEV mandate is an exciting development that will support British Columbians as we make the shift to the low-carbon economy.”