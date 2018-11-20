Hot Cheetos turkey recipe resurfaces online for U.S. Thanksgiving and that’s probably not a good thing

As Americans are set to sit down for Thanksgiving this week, one turkey recipe has resurfaced online that will either win over your family this year or send them running for some takeout.

A California news station plugged a recipe on social media, promising “Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner.” The recipe is from kitchen wrap maker Reynolds. Needless to say the recipe has people crying fowl.

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner https://t.co/Im3WPHS8ji pic.twitter.com/MEPHGlB9nB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 19, 2018

First, let’s look at the recipe.

1: “Preheat oven to 350 degrees.”

Check.

2: “Place hot puffed cheese sticks in a food processor and process until fully crushed. You can also add to a zip top bag and roll with a rolling pin until sticks are completely crushed.”

The rolling pin sounds like a good idea. It will probably prevent you from having your fingers stained a yellowish-red for days, making it look like you decided to smoke a carton of cigarettes over the course of an hour.

3:” Brush oil or butter on turkey and coat with the crushed chips.”

Hmmm, ‘k.

4: “Add 1 tsp of flour to the Reynolds Oven Bag and place in a large roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep”

Place the bird in a bag? That’s an odd step. Anyway, you can check out the website for the rest of the recipe, showing steps five through eight. (Step nine, suggesting to promptly throw the turkey into the garbage after it cools appears to be missing from the instructions).

The recipe first made the rounds on the internet last year around the U.S. Thanksgiving, dividing many on social media. Here’s a look at some of the reaction.

This Flamin' Hot Cheeto Turkey thing is like when white people stole Rock and Roll. pic.twitter.com/fnpfm3cNQU — Tim Barnes (@TimBarnes451) November 20, 2017

“I would wager that this tastes like salt and hot pepper flakes. Don’t get fooled,” Seychelles Green suggested.

I would wager that this tastes like salt and hot pepper flakes. Don't get fooled. https://t.co/oeKSli4HRs — Seychelles_Green (@activistHistori) November 20, 2018

“I’m not rushing to judgement on the hot Cheetos turkey,” Omar Kelly said.

“I can’t say I would, can’t say I wouldn’t,” another said.

Do whatever makes you happy. If that’s Hot Cheetos on your turkey, go for it. We’re all just doing our best to get by. https://t.co/4Lh76mDdkx — Erin (@erinruberry) November 19, 2018

“Do whatever makes you happy. If that’s Hot Cheetos on your turkey, go for it. We’re all just doing our best to get by,” another chimed in.

Two new turkey options this year: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos rubbed & Rice Krispie & Reese’s Pieces versions. pic.twitter.com/y7RD6lffOT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 20, 2018

Lowkey, the Hot Cheetos Turkey looks good as hell. Am I the only one who thinks so? pic.twitter.com/uMGp2ZuXpi — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) November 19, 2018

Free idea: Make the Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey in the microwave — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) November 20, 2018

Fixed this … Hot Cheetos turkey declared a human rights violation https://t.co/03DDoex58r — Phil Watson (@PhilWatsonFS) November 19, 2018

Hot Cheetos Turkey: because this Thanksgiving your meal should be as orange and fiery as the President. pic.twitter.com/QIAnr6xWY8 — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) November 20, 2018

In all seriousness, here’s wishing a happy American Thanksgiving to our neighbours to the south.