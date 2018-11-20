Three women recognized for work to end women abuse

Efforts to end violence against women have earned three London women an award in the name of a late police inspector.

The London Coordinating Committee to End Women Abuse (LCCEWA) is giving the John Robinson Award to Megan Walker, Patty Marshal, and Colleen Kelly this year.

As a member of the London Police Service, Robinson worked tirelessly to establish policies and training to better protect women from abuse. The award is given to people who capture Robinson’s “tenacious spirit” through their leadership, creativity, and dedication to ending violence against women.

“We all have a responsibility to do this work,” said Walker, the executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC). She tells 980 CFPL receiving the award is an “honour” and her fellow recipients are “extraordinary.”

Patty Marshal did work through My Sisters Place and chaired Unifor Local 27’s women’s committee for many years. Colleen Kelly volunteered and worked with Women’s Community House, now known as Anova, and has worn a number of hats throughout her career including counsellor, volunteer co-ordinator, and human resources manager.

Walker is being recognized for ongoing advocacy work locally and across the globe, but says she couldn’t have done it without her colleagues at the London Abused Women’s Centre.

“This is really a team award,” she said. “One person alone can’t accomplish this work.”

John Robinson pushed to make sure it was officers who pressed charges in domestic cases, instead of victims, said Walker.

“It used to be that if a woman was abused in her home and called the police, and they came, they’d ask her if she wanted to lay the charge.” At first, women would often say yes, Walker explained. But as a case would wind its way through the court system, they’d change their mind.

“Their partner who was abusive was harassing them or threatening them, they would go to the Crown attorney and have those charges removed.”

Because of Robinson’s efforts, London was the first city in Canada to implement a policy that instructed officers to lay charges if there were reasonable and probable grounds to believe an assault had happened. This took the onus off the victim.

The John Robinson Award was established in 1988 and recognizes an individual or group that has promoted substantial change in the area of women abuse.