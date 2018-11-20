Option+, Personnelle sunscreens recalled due to bacteria contamination

Two brands of sunscreens sold in pharmacies across Canada have been voluntarily recalled by Empack Spraytech Inc.

Multiple types of bacteria were found in Option+ Family Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ and Personnelle Sports Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+.

More than 11,800 units are being recalled; they have an expiration date of January 2019.

The sunscreens contain multiple types of bacteria, including Lactobacillus brevis and Micrococcus luteus or staphylococcus hominis novobiosepticus.

The risk of infection may be higher for children and those with weaker immune systems.

To date, Health Canada has not received any incident reports.

It advises anyone who own either brand of sunscreen to throw them out.

