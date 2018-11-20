Winnipeg gas prices drop below $1

If you need to gas up your car, Tuesday might be the day to do it.

Gas prices – at some stations – have dipped below $1 for the first time in almost a year.

The gas pricing resource Gas Buddy listed most local stations around 99 cents Tuesday morning, with the lowest at 94 cents.

That’s a far cry from prices between $1.20-1.30 this spring and summer.

Good morning Winnipeg. Seeing gas prices of .994 on Portage Avenue today. Been a while since they were under $1. — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) November 20, 2018

