November 20, 2018 11:11 am

Winnipeg gas prices drop below $1

By Online Journalist  Global News

Gas prices have dipped below $1 Nov. 20.

If you need to gas up your car, Tuesday might be the day to do it.

Gas prices – at some stations – have dipped below $1 for the first time in almost a year.

The gas pricing resource Gas Buddy listed most local stations around 99 cents Tuesday morning, with the lowest at 94 cents.

That’s a far cry from prices between $1.20-1.30 this spring and summer.

Global News