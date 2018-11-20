Winnipeg gas prices drop below $1
If you need to gas up your car, Tuesday might be the day to do it.
Gas prices – at some stations – have dipped below $1 for the first time in almost a year.
The gas pricing resource Gas Buddy listed most local stations around 99 cents Tuesday morning, with the lowest at 94 cents.
That’s a far cry from prices between $1.20-1.30 this spring and summer.
