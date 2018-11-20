Peterborough driver accused of having twice the legal limit of alcohol

A Peterborough man is accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol earlier this month.

Peterborough police say on Nov. 11 around 3:20 a.m., an officer observed a man driving a vehicle “erratically” in the area of Bethune and Hunter streets in the city’s downtown.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had approximately twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle,” police stated Tuesday.

Alan John Jacak, 24, of Hunter Street West, was arrested and charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Jacak was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.