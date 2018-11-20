Politics
November 20, 2018 9:31 am

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement with cabinet ministers

By Staff Global News

WATCH LIVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement with several cabinet ministers at 10 a.m.

A A

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside several cabinet ministers at a news conference Tuesday morning.

In a media advisory, Ford is expected to discuss “Ontario’s Plan for the People.”

READ MORE: Doug Ford says he won’t proceed with gender identity proposal from PC convention

Globalnews.ca will live stream the news conference beginning at 10 a.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cabinet Ministers
Doug Ford
Ford government
Ford government announcement
Ontario's Plan for the People
Plan for the People
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News