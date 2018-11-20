‘Do your homework’: Paul Hubert’s advice to incoming council, after 12 years at London city hall

Mayor Matt Brown and six other London city councillors will sit around the horseshoe for the last time Tuesday, during the final full council meeting of their four-year term.

The newly elected council is expected to be sworn in during a ceremony at the London Convention Centre on Dec. 3, though moving the meeting outside council chambers still needs council approval. It’s one of the last things they’ll put their seal of approval on.

“I’ll probably get a little choked up,” said Paul Hubert.

After 12 years representing Ward 8 under his belt, the outgoing councillor has some advice for those who will continue the job of debating and decision-making at city hall.

“Do your homework. In other words, to quote [former interim mayor] Joni Baechler, ‘read the report.’ Ask good, thoughtful questions. And then, at the end of the day, make a decision.”

Hubert, Mayor Matt Brown, and Coun. Harold Usher didn’t run for re-election in the Oct. 22 election; they’re departing council chambers for at least the next four years alongside Bill Armstrong, Virginia Ridley, Jared Zaifman, and defeated mayoral candidate Tanya Park.

“I’m not going anywhere,” said Hubert. “I believe in this city, I believe in our democracy. The work that’s done at city hall by so many talented and dedicated public servants, everything from the people who plow our roads to the people who make the decisions about where we put the roads. We’re blessed in this city, and we need to remember that.”

There are half a dozen fresh faces coming to city hall, including mayor-elect Ed Holder, the city’s first openly gay councillor Shawn Lewis, and the city’s first black female councillor, Arielle Kayabaga, and recent $1-million lottery winner Steve Hillier.

Mental health advocate Elizabeth Peloza claimed victory in Ward 12, previously represented by Usher. Businessman Steve Lehman was elected to Ward 8. Paul Van Meerbergen, who was defeated by Virginia Ridley four years ago is returning to Ward 10.