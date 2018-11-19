Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Chicago hospital: police

There are reports of multiple victims following a shooting near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital, police said.

It’s not clear if anyone was killed in the incident. A police officer was in critical condition and receiving treatment.

At least one “possible offender” was shot, a police spokesperson said.

Police earlier warned people to avoid the area surrounding the hospital after reports of a shooting nearby.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, they explained that a “heavy police response” was incoming.

A witness told Reuters that she heard several gunshots with pauses in between. She said that at one point, she heard five shots in quick succession, but that the gunshots stopped after police arrived.

Police were seen shepherding people away from the hospital and onto buses, according to video broadcast by ABC7 news channel.

