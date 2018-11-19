Kingston police name Chris Scott as deputy chief-designate

Kingston police announced their new deputy chief on Monday, and once again the force is promoting from within the ranks.

Staff-Sgt. Chris Scott will assume the role of second-in-command on Jan. 1. Scott will take over from current deputy chief Antje McNeely, who’s set to become the force’s first female chief at the end of the month.

Scott is a veteran cop, who worked in Toronto and Ottawa before joining Kingston police 20 years ago.

Scott rose quickly through the ranks and played an instrumental role during the infamous Shafia mass murder investigation in 2009.

While in Kingston he has been awarded the police exemplary service medal.

In his spare time, he’s involved with several organizations, including minor hockey, the Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity.