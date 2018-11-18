Lost hikers
November 18, 2018 9:39 pm

North Shore Rescue deployed to Mount Seymour for pair of lost hikers

By News Anchor  Global News

The hikers were descending from Dog Mountain when they got lost.

North Shore Rescue
A A

North Shore Rescue was deployed to Mount Seymour on Sunday night to search for a pair of lost hikers.

Team Leader Mike Danks said the pair were heading down from Dog Mountain when they got off-trail and became lost after crossing several creeks.

Danks said it became dark and the pair called for help.

He said crews located the man and woman near a trail called Magic Kingdom, about 600 metres up Mount Seymour.

The pair are not injured.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hikers
Lost hikers
lost hikers seymour
North Shore Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News