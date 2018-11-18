North Shore Rescue deployed to Mount Seymour for pair of lost hikers

North Shore Rescue was deployed to Mount Seymour on Sunday night to search for a pair of lost hikers.

Team Leader Mike Danks said the pair were heading down from Dog Mountain when they got off-trail and became lost after crossing several creeks.

Danks said it became dark and the pair called for help.

He said crews located the man and woman near a trail called Magic Kingdom, about 600 metres up Mount Seymour.

The pair are not injured.