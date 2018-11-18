Regina teen helping spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate

During the holiday season, it’s better to give than receive, and one Regina teen has taken that to heart, helping the city’s most vulnerable.

Christina Nagy, 17, was inspired to start Kids Helping Humanity after realizing all the things people take for granted. The teen started creating blessing bags for homeless people in Regina.

“When I’m hungry, I go get a snack from the pantry, or when I’m cold I get a blanket, but they don’t always have access to that,” Nagy said. “We are filling reusable bags with non-perishable food items, personal care items and winter attire items. Really, everyday items that you would use every day.”

Nagy started fundraising with the help of her school and classmates back in April in hopes of raising $5,000 for the initiative.

“Our original goal was 200, but that was before the PIT count was released and so we can’t find every single homeless person, but our goal is now raised to 246 because that’s how many beds our shelters hold,” Nagy said.

The Grade 12 student has even collected toys and colouring books for children, along with customizing the bags for men and women. She’s also enlisted the help of her family, including her seven-year-old cousin.

“Instead of asking for birthday gifts for herself from her friends, she asked for people to make donations,” Christina’s mom, Yvonne Nagy, said. “[She has], at her house right now, three great big boxes of donations.”

As December fast approaches, Nagy is also hosting an online auction, which will run until the evening of Nov. 20, to raise money for the cause.

“People have been knocking on the door, dropping off donations,” Yvonne said. “That’s pretty awesome. A lady the other day dropped off bags of stuff, and (Christina’s) had a good response from SaskPower and Golds Gym — that’s for the online auction — along with several other local businesses.”

Nagy is collecting the following donations until Dec. 15.

• Shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, deodorant

• Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, mouthwash

• Feminine products, baby wipes

• Band-Aids, nail clippers, tweezers, antibiotic cream

• Socks, mitts, toques, hats, underwear, scarves

• Face cloths, small towels, small blankets

• Small toys, family games or puzzles, children’s books for different ages, adult novels, colouring books, crayons

• Ready-to-eat non-perishable food items such as individually wrapped crackers, granola bars, chocolate bars, nuts, chips, juice boxes

• Reusable bags

The plan is to deliver the bags to local shelters a week before Christmas, bringing joy to those in need this holiday season. Those wishing to donate can contact Christina by text at 639-997-0364 or by email at gooper_23@myaccess.ca.