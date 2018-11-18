Viral video shows several needles inside bathroom of Regina McDonald’s

A video taken inside the bathroom of a McDonald’s in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood is currently circulating on social media and raising a number of questions regarding the health and safety of its customers.

The video shows numerous needles on the floor and counter, including one needle filled with what appears to be blood.

Neesha Wolfe says she took the video around 10 p.m. Saturday when she stopped at the McDonald’s near Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street for something to eat.

“I walked into the bathroom and I was in shock — I didn’t even wait for my order, I just left,” Wolfe said.

“I had three kids in the car. Imagine if they needed to use the bathroom.”

Wolfe said there were other kids in the restaurant — ones who needed to use the facilities.

“There was one woman in there with her kids, and they were about to use the washroom. I told the mom that her kids didn’t need to see what was in there. What if they went in there and saw that?” Wolfe said.

Wolfe says she tried telling employees about the state of the washroom before leaving but said she didn’t get much response.

In light of the video, the McDonald’s head office released the following statement:

“The experience and safety of guests and crew is McDonald’s top priority. We are aware of the video that was filmed at the Dewdney McDonald’s and can confirm that the restaurant is taking this situation very seriously. After being alerted about this troubling incident, the restaurant immediately followed procedures to clean and sanitize the washroom.”

The McDonald’s head office said the restaurant has launched an investigation and are in contact with police.