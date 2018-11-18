German F3 driver Sophia Floersch fractures spine in Macau Grand Prix crash

German driver Sophia Floersch was rushed to hospital with a spinal fracture following a frightening crash at the Formula 3 Grand Prix in Macau, according to Netherlands-based VanAmersfoort Racing.

Four other people, including a second driver, were injured in the crash during lap four of Sunday’s F3 race.

Video of the horrifying crash shows Floersch’s racecar as it turns a corner and launches over a barrier, smashing through a catch fence and into a media tower.

Floersch’s car was traveling at 276.2 kilometers an hour, according to Motorsport.com.

During the crash, the car appeared to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi’s vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for evaluation along with a marshal and two members of the media, FIA reported in a statement released on Sunday.

“We have to thank the angels she had with her today, and for the fantastic strength of the Dallara car,” Floersch’s team boss Frits van Amersfoort told Motorsport.com.

In a statement on social media, the 17-year-old said she is fine but that she “will be going into surgery” on Monday morning.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018