Alberta Advantage Party holds inaugural Annual General Meeting Saturday

Alberta’s newest political party held its inaugural Annual General Meeting Saturday.

The Alberta Advantage Party became the province’s newest political party less than a week ago and its members met in Lacombe.

Party leader Marilyn Burns said the meeting was vibrant, rewarding and fun.

Burns said a lot was accomplished at the meeting, including the development of policy.

She told the Alberta Morning News that any five members can bring forward a policy proposal, which one former Calgary police officer did because he was concerned with the care given to emergency responders.

“And he convinced four people,” Burns said, “so any five members can bring forward policy resolutions to the AGM. He did that. And the members voted on three resolutions to assist emergency first responders and law enforcement personnel.”

She said developing policy in such a manner can allow for one individual to make a difference.

The AAP was added to Election’s Alberta’s list of political parties earlier this month, after gathering 8,600 signatures on a petition asking for the party to be registered.

Burns admits, however, that her party has a lot of work to do between now and the provincial elections.

But she said it’s all for the love of Albertans.

“We want to have this province back to having good government, and that’s not happened for about 15 years,” Burns said. “We’re not going to make a little splash, we are here to win government.”

The next provincial election is expected to be called sometime in the first half of 2019.