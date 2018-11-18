Serious injuries after car slams into church in 2-vehicle collision in Yorkville
Toronto police say two people have been seriously injured after a two-car collision in Yorkville Sunday morning.
Officers said they received the call at 7:21 a.m. for two cars crashed at Avenue Road and Bloor Street.
Investigators said one car collided with the side of a church resulting in significant damages, while the other car ended up on the sidewalk.
Three people were transported to hospital for treatment, paramedics said, one with serious injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.
