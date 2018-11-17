RCMP in Grande Prairie charge 19 men with solicitation offences.

Nineteen men, ranging in age from 23 to 69, have been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The charges happened during a three-day enforcement operation in downtown Grande Prairie this week.

Police say the enforcement initiative began following mounting concerns from the public regarding the city’s downtown core.

Four of the men also face additional charges including: possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, failure to comply, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. In total, 34 charges were laid.

“Workers in the sex trade industry represent a vulnerable sector of society,” said superintendent Don McKenna, with the Grande Prairie Detachment. “Many sex workers suffer from addiction, mental health issues, and were victimized prior to entering the sex trade.

“Police will continue to work with partners such as the PACE Sexual Assault Centre that offers a First Time Offender Prostitution Awareness Program, to protect this vulnerable population.”

Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles, and activities in their neighbourhoods by contacting the local detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.