Kawartha Settlers’ Village transformed for Festival of Trees

Kawartha Settlers’ Village in Bobcaygeon, Ont., is always a big draw, but particularly around the holiday season.

“My little one is three months old, and we thought it was a good family outing, and grandma and grandpa are here so it’s been lots of fun”,” said first-time visitor Laura Anders.

The once-thriving family farm was converted to a living museum in 1990 with a collection of more than 20 historic homes and buildings.

“We have children that have come year after year after year. They come when they are three years old, and I see them now when they are 12,” said Diane Richel, a volunteer at the village.

This weekend, Kawartha Settlers’ Village hosted the 21st edition of the Festival of Trees. There were more than 100 trees, wreaths and garlands on display, all sponsored by businesses within the City of Kawartha Lakes, and most were sold off in the festival’s raffle and silent auction as well as a Saturday night twilight auction.

“This is one of our many annual events that we do. The money that is raised is collected by Settlers’ Village again so that we can raise operating costs so that we can keep the heritage and the village alive,” said Robyn Barton, communications manager at Kawartha Settlers’ Village.

Other places set up for festival goers included the Secret Santa Shop, the Christmas Cafe, the Christmas Boutique, Toyland and the Children’s Workshop. Those hoping to make Christmas requests could also arrange a visit with Santa.

The four-day festival wrapped up on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.