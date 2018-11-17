Protesters gather outside Halifax International Security Forum

A few dozen protesters held a rally in the park across from the Westin Hotel, where the 10th annual Halifax International Security Forum is being held.

The Forum, which kicked off Friday, runs until Sunday. It’s aimed at providing world leaders and policy makings information on future trends and an opportunity to work together and strengthen world democracies.

But protesters say it is not working.

“We’ve seen nothing but insecurity of people,” said Kevin Corkill. “Canada’s been participating in aggressive military exercises along the US for many years.”

Corkill says he wants the government to take a new approach and has a message for Canada’s Minister of National Defence.

“Canada should be a factor and zone for peace. How do we achieve an anti-war government?”Corkill said.

“We don’t need to send our troops anywhere, we don’t need to have this idea that we are going to other places to help them by bringing violence.”