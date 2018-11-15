Hundreds of experts to attend defence and security conferences in Halifax this weekend

Hundreds of defence and security experts from around the world are expected to gather in Halifax this weekend to discuss everything from espionage and terrorism to Russian meddling and North Korea’s threat to world order.

The high-level discussions will be held at two separate conferences: the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Halifax International Security Forum.

The highlight of the security forum will be an on-the-record chat Saturday with U.S. Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – the highest-ranking military officer in the United States and an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The forum, which is marking its tenth anniversary in Halifax, is expected to attract 300 delegates, including diplomats, scholars, U.S. senators, business leaders and security analysts.

Meanwhile, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will bring together politicians from the 29 NATO member countries, as well as delegates from partner countries to discuss international security issues.

The NATO conference will draft resolutions dealing with several hot-button topics, including Russian interference with democratic elections, and how terrorists use encrypted messages on the dark web.