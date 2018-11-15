Halifax International Security Forum
November 15, 2018 2:19 pm

Hundreds of experts to attend defence and security conferences in Halifax this weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens during the National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018.

The Canadian Press/AP, Susan Walsh
A A

Hundreds of defence and security experts from around the world are expected to gather in Halifax this weekend to discuss everything from espionage and terrorism to Russian meddling and North Korea’s threat to world order.

The high-level discussions will be held at two separate conferences: the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Halifax International Security Forum.

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces co-hosts the Kingston Conference on International Security

The highlight of the security forum will be an on-the-record chat Saturday with U.S. Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – the highest-ranking military officer in the United States and an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The forum, which is marking its tenth anniversary in Halifax, is expected to attract 300 delegates, including diplomats, scholars, U.S. senators, business leaders and security analysts.

Meanwhile, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will bring together politicians from the 29 NATO member countries, as well as delegates from partner countries to discuss international security issues.

The NATO conference will draft resolutions dealing with several hot-button topics, including Russian interference with democratic elections, and how terrorists use encrypted messages on the dark web.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Expert
Halifax International Security Forum
Halifax International Security Forum 2018
HISF
National Defence
National security
NATO
NATO Parliamentary Assembly
North Korea
United States

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News