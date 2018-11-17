Chilliwack RCMP bust illegal pot processing facility under new Cannabis Act

Chilliwack RCMP say officers busted an illegal pot processing facility on Wednesday, after serving a warrant under Canada’s new Cannabis Act.

Police with the Chilliwack RCMP’s drug section, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) and E Division’s clandestine lab team attended to the property on Harvard Place.

Investigators said they seized about 113 kilograms of dried marijuana, a further 13 kilograms of cannabis resin/oil, extraction equipment, butane and propane.

Despite legalization, commercially producing or processing cannabis products without a proper licence remains a crime under the Cannabis Act.

Penalties can range from fines under $5,000 or a short jail term up to 14 years in prison.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and could face charges of illegal production using chemicals to alter cannabis.

“The use of these volatile chemicals pose a significant risk to the neighbouring tenants of this warehouse,” said UFVRD officer in charge Supt. Bryon Massie in a statement.

“The officers of the UFVRD will continue to work within new and existing legislation to ensure the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.