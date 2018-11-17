Nash Jewellers celebrates 100 years of doing business in London

Nash Jewellers is hosting a centennial celebration this weekend in honour of its generations of business in London.

The store got its start when John A. Nash opened the first Nash Jewellers on Dundas Street in 1918. After two shimmering years of business, Nash Jewellers moved a few doors down to open its ormolu storefront on 186 Dundas Street.

Two generations later, in 2000, a second Nash Jewellers arrived on Masonville Corner.

Then, in 2016, the Dundas and Masonville locations were amalgamated into what is now London’s only Nash Jewellers at the corner of Oxford Street and Wonderland Road.

For Colin Nash, the great-grandson of John A. Nash, the secret behind the business’s generations of success lies in their passion.

“We live with passion for everything we do,” Nash said. “Running the business that way emulates through everything we do in the community.”

As for the jewelry itself, Nash says that across all tastes and interests, longevity is always what’s sought after.

“People don’t want something that looks pretty for a week, they want something that looks pretty forever,” said Nash.

The weekend of festivities will feature a raffle for a $15,000 one-carat diamond, along with the chance to purchase John C. Nash’s book, Nash’s: The First Hundred Years.

Proceeds from the festivities will go towards the Ronald McDonald House. Those looking to attend can head over to Nash Jewellers on 655 Wonderland Road North.