Five people charged by RCMP following search of rural property
Three men and two women were arrested and charged on Tuesday , after police executed a search warrant at a rural property at Township Road 174 and Highway 23.
Vulcan and Nanton RCMP, along with the Crime Reduction Unit seized items that had been stolen from the Vulcan, Medicine Hat, Brooks, Redcliffe, Strathmore, and Calgary areas.
Items seized include:
- Five firearms
- Two crossbows
- Three bows
- Three ATVs
- One ATV trailer
- Two cans of bear spray
- Large amount of copper wire
- 934 grams of cannabis
- and a large amount of copper wire which had been stolen from numerous oil well thefts was also recovered.
Police also discovered a cannabis grow operation on the property.
Forty-year-old Brian Christopher Aske, 22-year-old Shaun Laraine Matchett, 37-year-old Ross Brian James, 47-year-old Danny Robert Longbotham, and 37-year-old Shannon Lynn Murray have been charged with a number of offences including possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of break-and-enter tools.
Anyone with information in relation to the thefts can contact Vulcan RCMP at 403-485-2397, or local police. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.