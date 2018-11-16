Five people charged by RCMP following search of rural property

Three men and two women were arrested and charged on Tuesday , after police executed a search warrant at a rural property at Township Road 174 and Highway 23.

Vulcan and Nanton RCMP, along with the Crime Reduction Unit seized items that had been stolen from the Vulcan, Medicine Hat, Brooks, Redcliffe, Strathmore, and Calgary areas.

Items seized include:

Five firearms

Two crossbows

Three bows

Three ATVs

One ATV trailer

Two cans of bear spray

Large amount of copper wire

934 grams of cannabis

and a large amount of copper wire which had been stolen from numerous oil well thefts was also recovered.

Police also discovered a cannabis grow operation on the property.

Forty-year-old Brian Christopher Aske, 22-year-old Shaun Laraine Matchett, 37-year-old Ross Brian James, 47-year-old Danny Robert Longbotham, and 37-year-old Shannon Lynn Murray have been charged with a number of offences including possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Anyone with information in relation to the thefts can contact Vulcan RCMP at 403-485-2397, or local police. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.