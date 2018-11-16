Alternative Edmonton newspaper VUE Weekly won’t be published anymore

This is the last month you’ll be able to get your hands on a copy of VUE Weekly in Edmonton.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the newspaper said Postvue Publishing Inc. has decided to stop publishing VUE Weekly at the end of November.

“The support for an alternative weekly in the Edmonton market has been declining for several years and we decided that we would cease publication now, rather than face another year of diminishing resources,” VUE president Robert Doull said.

A number of specialty publications, like Hot Summer Guide, Cool Winter Guide, the Ultimate Summer Festival Guide, the Bar and Restaurant Guide, the Best of Edmonton and the Golden Fork Awards will continue under the ownership of St. Albert-based Great West Newspapers.

“We could not have asked for a better home for these publications,” Doull said.

Those specialty papers continue to expand and gain support in the local community, according to VUE.

“We have a long history and a strong commitment to the quality of our community publications,” Brian Bachynski, president of Great West, said.

“We are able to provide greater support to our customers than VUE was able to do on its own. Our digital agency will now be available to those customers and we will be able to provide them with an enhanced digital marketing presence,” Bachynski said.

“Everyone will benefit from this new arrangement. We see a strong future for all of these publications.”

