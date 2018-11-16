Police trying to identify 3 suspects in Oakville apartment break-ins

Halton police are investigating a string of break-ins at apartment buildings in Oakville, Ont.

Over the past week, police say they have received reports of break and enters at buildings on Speers Road, East Street, Queen Mary Drive and Queens Avenue.

There were signs of forced entry in three cases. The fourth entry, according to police, was through an unlocked door.

Police have released pictures from surveillance video in relation to one of the incidents.

It shows a woman in a dark parka propping open a door for two men in dark hoodies and track pants.

It’s alleged that the three suspects took jewelry from a unit in the building.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ron Strauch at 905-825-4747 ext. 2255.