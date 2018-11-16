Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills, risk of frostbite

Skin can freeze in minutes at extreme -30 wind chills rolling in this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Light snow started the day as temperatures dove down to -16 for a frigid Friday morning that felt like -27 with wind chill.

-15 is where temps are sitting, but it feels like -25 with wind chill in Saskatoon right now https://t.co/5VIAWurkny #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/kdqOhuU1Cw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 16, 2018

Snow lingers into the afternoon before easing off with temperatures holding steady in the mid-minus teens and wind chills in the mid -20s.

Friday Night

An arctic high pressure system diving in clears skies out Friday night and allows the mercury to plunge back toward -20 with wind chills making it feel like the -30s overnight.

Saturday

Skin can freeze in 10 to 30 minutes if exposed to extreme -30 wind chills rolling in Saturday morning, so be sure to bundle up when heading out early in the day.

Mostly sunny skies and a breezy southwesterly wind during the day will help warm us up into minus single digits for an afternoon high with wind chills staying in the minus teens before clouds return in the evening.

Sunday

A system sliding through will bring snow in on Sunday for the Santa Clause Parade with up to five centimetres possible in the city during the day.

Temperatures will moderate in the afternoon into minus single digits by a few degrees in the snow, but it’ll still feel like the minus teens with wind chill all day.

Work Week Outlook

More snow is possible later in the day on Monday with the next disturbance pushing through with another afternoon high a few degrees into minus single digits once again.

Tuesday will mark the beginning of a big warm up toward and possible even above the freezing mark for a few days under partly to mostly cloudy skies before a slight cool down to end the week.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 16 was taken by Sheila Nordick of the Humboldt Flour Mill:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.