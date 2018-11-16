Thompson RCMP seek missing teen

Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Anika Thomas was last seen at Thompson’s RD Parker Collegiate at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 8.

Thomas is described as 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online. You can also text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

