Manitoba RCMP
November 16, 2018 12:48 pm

Thompson RCMP seek missing teen

By Online Journalist  Global News
Anika Thomas was last seen in Thompson Nov. 8.

Anika Thomas was last seen in Thompson Nov. 8.

RCMP Manitoba
A A

Thompson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Anika Thomas was last seen at Thompson’s RD Parker Collegiate at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 8.

Thomas is described as 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black shoes.

READ MORE: RCMP look for missing Thompson woman

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online. You can also text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: New life line available for vulnerable people in Winnipeg

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba RCMP
Missing in Thompson
Missing Teen
Missing Thompson girl
RCMP Thompson
Thompson RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News