Wrestling legend Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake cuts through Winnipeg

A wrestler known to give some interesting hair cuts was in Winnipeg Friday.

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is part of Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) tour through parts of Canada and paid a visit on Global News Morning.

Brutus, who boasts a 41-year-career, is best known for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

When asked if kids are cautious approaching him (afraid of losing some hair), he said for the most part, no.

“Maybe the tinier kids when they see the big clippers. Most kids though, once you start talking and hanging out with them, they really warm up to you. They also end up loving the clippers.”

CWE’s Danny Duggan said the kids are some of the best — and the rowdiest — fans.

“The children are a lot more vocal than the adults for the most part. It makes our job a lot of fun,”said Duggan.

“Even with the technology like streaming and video games, they come up to people like Brutus and myself and know more about us and the business than we do. It’s great.”

“It is also great to give longtime fans a chance to see some of the people they grew up with,” added Duggan.

Winnipeggers have a chance to see “The Barber” in person at the Essence Event Centre at 2100 McPhillips St., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

More information about CWE’s tour, which had 31 stops in 32 nights can be found here.

