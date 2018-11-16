The Khmer Rouge left 1.7 million dead in the 1970s. Two of its leaders were just found guilty of genocide

It’s been almost four decades since the Khmer Rouge were in power in Cambodia, reigning with a ruthlessness that left as many as 1.7 million people dead.

On Friday, an international tribunal in the capital Phnom Penh decided that the party had committed genocide during its reign from 1975 to 1979.

The Phnom Penh Post tweeted early Friday local time that the Khmer Rouge Tribunal found that the party carried out genocide against Vietnamese and Muslim Cham people while it was in power.

The tribunal also found guilty of genocide, two men who are the surviving leaders of the Khmer Rouge: 92-year-old Nuon Chea, who was second to Pol Pot in its chain of command, and 87-year-old Khieu Samphan, who was head of state.

The two have already been serving life sentences for crimes against humanity; now, they’re expected to face additional sentences, The Guardian reported.

READ MORE: First Cambodia genocide trial aims to expose crimes

With the Khmer Rouge in power, nearly 2 million were killed due to overwork, starvation or execution, or were even tortured as the party looked to build an agrarian society.

Under the leadership of Saloth Sar, also known as Pol Pot, they did this by declaring “Year Zero” and forcing people to work in rural co-operatives, as described by BBC News.

People were killed for showing foreign influences, such as speaking French or enjoying ballet, The New York Times reported.