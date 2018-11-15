Sem Paul Obed to stand trial in 2020 for alleged break-in and sexual assault

The lawyer for a man charged with aggravated sexual assault and choking a woman inside a Halifax home says the case has been set for trial in January 2020.

Sem Paul Obed was charged in June after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into a home on Cunard Street.

READ MORE: Crown to oppose release of Sem Paul Obed in aggravated assault case

Police have said the suspect fled the home before the woman contacted officers at about 11:50 a.m. on June 1, and an arrest was made at a home in the Fairview area less than five hours later.

Obed, who is in his late 40s, is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, uttering threats, break and enter, and two counts of breaching court orders.

WATCH: Man deemed ‘high-risk sex offender’ in 2014 charged with violent sexual assault in Halifax

His lawyer, Brad Sarson, said trial dates were set in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2020, and roughly three weeks have been set aside.