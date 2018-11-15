Barriere RCMP looking for missing Coquitlam couple
Barriere RCMP are asking for your help finding a missing couple from Coquitlam.
Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall, both 63 years old, were last physically seen at their Coquitlam home around 5 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 11.
Police say their cell phone GPS last put them in the McLure, B.C. area around 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 14.
They are believed to be travelling in a 1991 brown Ford with B.C. license plate BF9750.
Donna Johnston is described as
- Caucasian woman, 63 years old
- Height: five-foot-three-inches
- Weight: 121 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Bleach blonde hair
Timothy Hall is described as
- Caucasian man, 63 years old
- Height: five-foot-11-inches
- Weight: 245 pounds
- Hazel eyes
- Grey hair
Anyone who has observed the vehicle is or has information regarding the whereabouts of Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall are encouraged to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or their local police service.
Police are working to get a photo of Hall for release.
