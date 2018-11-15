Barriere RCMP looking for missing Coquitlam couple

Barriere RCMP are asking for your help finding a missing couple from Coquitlam.

Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall, both 63 years old, were last physically seen at their Coquitlam home around 5 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 11.

Police say their cell phone GPS last put them in the McLure, B.C. area around 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 14.

They are believed to be travelling in a 1991 brown Ford with B.C. license plate BF9750.

Donna Johnston is described as

Caucasian woman, 63 years old

Height: five-foot-three-inches

Weight: 121 pounds

Brown eyes

Bleach blonde hair

Timothy Hall is described as

Caucasian man, 63 years old

Height: five-foot-11-inches

Weight: 245 pounds

Hazel eyes

Grey hair

Anyone who has observed the vehicle is or has information regarding the whereabouts of Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall are encouraged to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or their local police service.

Police are working to get a photo of Hall for release.