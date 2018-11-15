missing couple
November 15, 2018 7:50 pm

Barriere RCMP looking for missing Coquitlam couple

By Reporter  CKNW
Barriere RCMP
Barriere RCMP are asking for your help finding a missing couple from Coquitlam.

Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall, both 63 years old, were last physically seen at their Coquitlam home around 5 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 11.

Police say their cell phone GPS last put them in the McLure, B.C. area around 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 14.

They are believed to be travelling in a 1991 brown Ford with B.C. license plate BF9750.

Donna Johnston is described as

  • Caucasian woman, 63 years old
  • Height: five-foot-three-inches
  • Weight: 121 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Bleach blonde hair

Timothy Hall is described as

  • Caucasian man, 63 years old
  • Height: five-foot-11-inches
  • Weight: 245 pounds
  • Hazel eyes
  • Grey hair

Anyone who has observed the vehicle is or has information regarding the whereabouts of Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall are encouraged to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or their local police service.

Police are working to get a photo of Hall for release.

