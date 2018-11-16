Scott Thompson: What is it about he first snowfall of the season?

When we reported this snowfall Thursday, I remember saying to myself are we overreacting with this weather forecast just because it is the first snowfall of the season.

We even had Global chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell on the show for the latest update.

It’s nothing we haven’t seen before. Was it overkill, I questioned?

The answer is no.

READ MORE: Winter weather travel advisory issued for Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

There is something about that first slippery blast of winter that seems to bring everyone to a grinding halt.

People driving too fast, people driving too slow. Drivers not being courteous and then there are those who are too courteous, slowing down the flow of traffic.

It’s a smorgasbord of drivers on an icy pavement buffet.

Many will say people have forgotten how to drive in the winter.

Really? Do you forget how to swim when it’s not summer? How do you cope during a tropical winter vacation?

I’m not sure people have forgotten how to drive — what they forgot to do is, put on their snow tires.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML