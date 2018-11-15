Otterburn Park Legion worries non-profit status could be revoked

For the people who spend much of their free time there, the Otterburn Park Royal Canadian Legion is like a second home.

“This place is like the heart of the community for a lot of people here,” said Tom Langton, a retired police officer.

The Legion is a spot for veterans and their families to gather and receive support. It also serves as a vital social link for anglophone seniors in the area.

“It’s really our last place. We all get together,” said veteran Steven Mellor.

Like many of its kind, the Legion relies on its non-profit status to stay afloat. Under that status, it doesn’t have to pay municipal taxes.

“At present, we don’t have to pay. We have the support of the town,” said Eric Green, the Legion president on Remembrance Day.

Amidst their Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, Green expressed concern. He said in order to maintain their status with the province, the organization needs the support of Otterburn Park.

“I just heard the mayor is thinking of changing that,” Green told Global News.

If the town withdraws their support for the non-profit status of the Legion, the president fears the worst.

“You are basically screwed. You have to have the town on your side,” Green explained.

City says it won’t revoke status

Legion members on Thursday shuddered to think of what a move like that could mean.

“I would be heartbroken. I would,” said Langton.

“I’ve been coming here over 30 years.”

Green said it was the equivalent of “putting the nail in the coffin of an organization like this.”

Otterburn Park mayor Denis Parent was not available for an interview, but the city did offer an email statement.

“Otterburn Park recognizes the non-profit status of the Otterburn Park Legion. The city has no intention of stopping the service it gives the legion currently, and that it has given in previous years,” said spokesperson Véronique Darveau.

Green, for his part, said he will be watching closely.

“Next time it comes up in the next two to three years, at that point we’ll see,” he said.