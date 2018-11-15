Escaped Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate back in custody

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said an inmate is back in custody after escaping from Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

During the 9:45 p.m. CT count on Wednesday in the minimum security unit, staff members discovered Edward Daniel Ross, 20, was not accounted for.

CSC said it immediately contacted Prince Albert RCMP and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ross was back in custody.

Ross is currently serving a sentence of three years, 11 months, and nine days for disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death or harm, forcible confinement and break, enter and committing robbery.

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of the escape.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary is roughly one kilometre west of Prince Albert.

