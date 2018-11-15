Escaped Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate back in custody
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said an inmate is back in custody after escaping from Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
During the 9:45 p.m. CT count on Wednesday in the minimum security unit, staff members discovered Edward Daniel Ross, 20, was not accounted for.
READ MORE: 2 inmates who escaped Willow Cree Healing Lodge back in custody
CSC said it immediately contacted Prince Albert RCMP and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
As of Thursday afternoon, Ross was back in custody.
Ross is currently serving a sentence of three years, 11 months, and nine days for disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death or harm, forcible confinement and break, enter and committing robbery.
CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of the escape.
Saskatchewan Penitentiary is roughly one kilometre west of Prince Albert.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.