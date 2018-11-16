Barrie Colts shut out North Bay Battalion with 1-0 win

The Barrie Colts defeated the North Bay Battalion 1-0 in Thursday night’s match at the Barrie Molson Centre.

Coming off a 6-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Wednesday, the Colts were again dominant for most of the game.

The only goal of the match came four minutes into the second period, when Barrie’s Ryan Suzuki scored on a power play.

Lucas Chiodo and Joey Keane collected assists on the game-winning goal.

It was also a memorable night for Colts netminder Maksim Zhukov, who posted his first career shutout, stopping all 19 shots from the Battalion.

North Bay’s goalie Christian Propp stopped 34 shots from the Colts.

The Barrie Colts now sit in fourth place in the OHL’s Central Division with 23 points, two points ahead of the North Bay Battalion.

The Colts will host the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barrie Molson Centre.