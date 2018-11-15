Canada
Attempted ATM theft in Lincoln

Niagara Police are searching for the driver of a truck who allegedly tried to steal an ATM in Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect after the attempted robbery of an ATM in Lincoln.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man tried to drive his pick-up truck through the front doors of the Sobey’s on Ontario Street in an attempt to steal the ATM cash machine.

The truck was captured on CCTV footage and is described as a Chevrolet or GMC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

