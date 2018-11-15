Attempted ATM theft in Lincoln
A A
Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect after the attempted robbery of an ATM in Lincoln.
READ MORE: Victim in triple homicide in Middlesex Centre was 7 months pregnant: OPP
Police say around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man tried to drive his pick-up truck through the front doors of the Sobey’s on Ontario Street in an attempt to steal the ATM cash machine.
The truck was captured on CCTV footage and is described as a Chevrolet or GMC.
READ MORE: Winter weather travel advisory issued for Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.