Winter weather travel advisory for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Peterborough area.

Snow is expected to begin early Thursday evening and continue through Friday morning. The advisory affects the southern part of the City of Kawartha Lakes (Lindsay area), City of Peterborough, Lakefield and Peterborough County.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected across the region with most of the snow falling Thursday night, Environment Canada stated.

“Poor winter driving conditions are expected. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery,” the advisory stated.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Dan Duran @imdanduran says flurries will begin late this afternoon. Your full CHEX News weather update: pic.twitter.com/Kc25VTC2rJ — CHEX News on Global Peterborough (@CHEXNewswatch) November 15, 2018

The snow will become mixed with rain on Friday as temperatures edge above 0 C. This snow is associated with a deepening low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States.