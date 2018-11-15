Scott Thompson: Why there will be lots to giggle about next April Fools’ Day

The Ontario government has released its new guidelines, which take effect next April 1, for the sale of recreational cannabis at private stand-alone stores.

Until then, the only way legal weed can be purchased is online via the Ontario Cannabis store.

The new rules state you have to be 19 years of age not only to purchase the product, but also to enter the stores.

That is even stiffer than the LCBO, where you can enter under 19, but can’t touch the bottles — which always seems bizarre to me.

Sales can take place only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., with a maximum of 75 stores per operator, located at least 150 metres from schools.

The floodgates open for licenses on Dec. 17.

Managers and employees will need to complete approved training in the responsible sale of cannabis.

Those folk or organizations who linked to organized crime, are not tax compliant, and are not in good standing with the government, need not apply.

Anyone operating an illegal dispensary now will not be granted a licence.

It should be interesting to see how that pans out here in Hamilton considering the numbers now.

Either way, it is shaping up to be quite an April Fools’ Day next year — maybe even more giggles than when you used to grease up the doorknob with Vaseline!

Except this joke continues past noon!

