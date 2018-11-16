This is why the future of the Olympic Games is at risk

Following the results of Calgary’s plebiscite and the decision to reject a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, many have been left wondering what’s next for Calgary and the Winter Olympics going forward.

And while the International Olympic Committee is still left with two of the three cities it invited to be candidates for 2026, the result of the vote shows a changing attitude toward the Games and the controversial organizing committee, as cities around the world continue to decline invitations to host upcoming games.

On this week’s episode of the Global News podcast, This is Why, we examine how the Olympics will have to change going forward.

