November 14, 2018 4:39 pm
Updated: November 14, 2018 4:48 pm

Simon Jolin-Barrette to meet with federal minister about lowering Quebec’s immigration levels

Coalition Avenir Quebec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette is the immigration minister.

Quebec’s immigration minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, will meet with federal intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc on Thursday as part of negotiations to lower the number of immigrants who come into the province.

The CAQ promised to cut immigration levels by 20 per cent. However, Quebec is only responsible for accepting economic immigrants. The federal government controls immigration for refugees and family reunification.

To fulfill this campaign promise, Jolin-Barrette hopes to come up with an agreement with the federal government by next month. Besides the meeting with LeBlanc, Jolin-Barrette has been in ongoing talks with the federal immigration minister, Ahmed Hussen.

“(Our goal is) to build relationships with our partners and I think we will succeed in that,” Jolin-Barrette said.

The CAQ took heavy criticism for this position throughout the election campaign and continues to take criticism from opposition parties over this move.

“For us, reducing the number of immigrants is a bad policy choice. In an era where climate change and international conflicts generate more and more refugees, we have to have a solidarity attitude,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire.

