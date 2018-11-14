Crime
Man’s death after weekend fire deemed non-criminal: Lethbridge police

Lethbridge police say the death of a 39-year-old man found following an apartment fire is non-criminal.

Lethbridge police say a joint investigation with Lethbridge Fire and EMS has determined the death of a 39-year-old man to be non-criminal.

Fire crews were called to the Landmark building on 6 Street South early Saturday and extinguished a fire that was isolated to one unit.

A man, identified as the unit’s occupant, was found dead inside.

“Following further investigation, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services has concluded that the fire was accidental in nature, and was caused by the improper use of combustible liquids,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators said an autopsy on the man was completed Tuesday and there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

As the matter is non-criminal, police said no further details will be released.

