Weather: Rain, flurries for Okanagan and Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for mixed weather throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap for today.

In Kelowna, for example, it’s cold and raining with a chance of flurries. As of 10:30 a.m., it was 2 C with a projected daily high of 3 C and an overnight low of -2 C. The forecast is the same for Vernon, with Penticton predicted to have slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Rain in the Valley translates to snow at higher elevations. Near Sicamous, for example, snow was covering the Trans-Canada Highway. In fact, webcams were showing roughly the same levels of snow in the North Shuswap as the highest points along the Okanagan Connector.

Drivers can expect snow along the Okanagan Connector if they’re driving to Merritt or the Lower Mainland today.For Thursday, from Vernon to Penticton, Environment Canada is projecting a high of 5 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 3 C, along with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

By Friday, the weather is expected to improve to a mix of sun and clouds, though the temperatures won’t change much, with a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.