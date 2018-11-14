Hamilton student competing on ‘Canada’s Smartest Person Junior’

A Hamilton student is one of 12 kids chosen across Canada to compete on Canada’s Smartest Person Junior.

Arjun Ram, also known as MC RJ, is a 12-year-old Grade 7 student at Norwood Park School.

He’s an aspiring rapper and magician.

The show will test Arjun’s intelligence in six categories — physical, musical, social, linguistic, logical and visual — for the coveted title, Canada’s Smartest Person Junior.

The six-week series premieres on CBC at 8 p.m. Wednesday.