‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019

The eighth and last season of Game of Thrones finally has a date with destiny.

HBO said Tuesday that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.

The video touting the show’s return next year included clips from seasons past showing both living and dead competitors for the crown of Westeros but didn’t give a taste of the final episodes.

The marketing campaign is labelled #ForTheThrone.

Fire cannot kill a dragon #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/alSusVDUOw — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

The Lannisters send their regards #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/bkLfQyqNfD — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

I am your son and you sentenced me to die #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/mUAe7XtGDv — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

If they get through, everyone dies #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/kd3J0Po7oe — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

Many Game Of Thrones fans took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the show.

Is anyone else poring over their schedules for the first quarter of next year to determine when to start rewatching the entire series in order to finesse the final season premiere? #GameOfThrones — Paris (@ParisDagny) November 14, 2018

Yesterday HBO announced the return of Game of Thrones in 2019. And this was the coldest November morning in South Texas in a 100 years. Coincidence? Winter is (almost) here! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wnKX2uCsBS — Carmen Medina (@CarmenMedinaXQ) November 14, 2018

My favorite siblings are reuniting in April, cannot wait to see them making me cry 😭 #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/SvP5ZffW58 — 𝓼𝓲𝓵.∞ (@sismoak) November 13, 2018

This is how I expect to look after watching the final season of #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dd0Xs52pYj — Scranton Strangler (@little__f0ot) November 13, 2018

All grown up for the final season. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nIoe8WdCin — Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) November 13, 2018

#GameofThrones final season premieres April, 2019 *cancels all April plans* https://t.co/BqFN2rI15j — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 13, 2018

I've seen this few sec clip like 10000000 times..😍😘 yes I'm a #JonSa shipper.. & this little clip of #GameOfThrones season 8 is driving me crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/hxbeo6SBhw — ⏩Tere Dar Par Sanam⏪ (@preethicreation) November 13, 2018

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.

HBO isn’t getting out of the Game of Thrones business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

The new installment will arrive in April 2019, with no specific date offered.

—With files from the Associated Press