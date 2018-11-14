‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019
The eighth and last season of Game of Thrones finally has a date with destiny.
HBO said Tuesday that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.
The video touting the show’s return next year included clips from seasons past showing both living and dead competitors for the crown of Westeros but didn’t give a taste of the final episodes.
The marketing campaign is labelled #ForTheThrone.
Many Game Of Thrones fans took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the show.
The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.
HBO isn’t getting out of the Game of Thrones business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.
The new installment will arrive in April 2019, with no specific date offered.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
