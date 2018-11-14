TTC’s Brad Ross named Toronto’s chief communications officer

The chief spokesman for the Toronto Transit Commission is heading to City Hall.

The city announced Wednesday that Brad Ross has been appointed Toronto’s chief communications officer.

“Brad brings a wealth of experience to lead our professional communications staff in the development of internal and external communications strategies, public education campaigns, digital outreach and more,” city manager Chris Murray said in a statement.

“He is a champion of best practices, has deep relationships with the media, can capably manage emerging situations and will be a great steward of the city’s brand. I’m elated to have him return to the city in this key leadership role.”

Ross would be responsible for communicating the city’s overall strategy, as well as informing the public about council’s priorities and city programs and services, Murray said.

He has been the TTC’s executive director of corporate communications since 2008. Prior to joining the transit agency, Ross was the city’s manager of media relations.

In a statement, Ross said he’s “thrilled to be returning to City Hall and to work with a team of communications professionals committed to making a difference for the people of Toronto.”

“No order of government touches our daily lives more than the municipal government; it matters a lot. As a communicator, the opportunity to engage with the city I’ve lived in all my life is very exciting. I can’t wait to get started,” Ross said.

Ross will assume his new role on Jan. 7.

I try to never bury the lede, so I’ll get right to it: After more than 10 years at the TTC, I’m returning to City Hall on Jan 7 as its first-ever Chief Communications Officer. My last day at the TTC is Dec. 14. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) November 14, 2018