Strong wind gusts knocking out power for thousands across the Maritimes

Over 20,000 Nova Scotia and NB Power customers are currently off the grid as the result of strong wind gusts and precipitation in some areas.

According to Nova Scotia Power, nearly 9,000 customers were off the grid as of 11 a.m. AT. The majority of the outages are in the Enfield area, where 2,456 customers have been impacted by an outage, including the entire Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

NEW: Major power outage reported in the #Enfield area. Over 4,100 @nspowerinc customers affected, including the entire #Halifax airport. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. @globalhalifax #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/X3e7oUVxZ2 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 14, 2018

The strong wind gusts are causing several delays for arriving and departing flights.

Nova Scotia Power activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Tuesday ahead of the pending windstorm, which was forecast to bring with it gusts of up to 100 km/h along coastal regions.

According to Environment Canada, wind warnings remain in place for all of Cape Breton, as well as in southwestern regions.

“Additionally, rough and pounding surf can be expected along west- to northwest-facing shorelines of northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton is associated with these strong westerly winds,” Environment Canada said in a weather advisory.

Winds are expected to gradually diminish through the day Thursday.

According to Halifax Harbour Bridges, a trailer flipped on its side on the MacKay Bridge Wednesday morning, resulting in traffic being reduced to one lane and headaches for several motorists on their morning commute.

A trailer flipped on its side Halifax-bound on MacKay Bridge. There is one lane of traffic moving in each direction. Specialized tow truck is in route. — HHB (@HHBridges) November 14, 2018

HHB closed the bridge to high-sided vehicles Wednesday morning due to the high winds.

In New Brunswick, over 12,000 NB Power customers were in the dark as of 11 a.m. AT, with a large majority of the outages in Northumberland, Miramichi and along the Acadian Peninsula, as well in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas.

Wind warnings are still in place for northern areas of the province. The winds are expected to slowly diminish into the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather has also resulted in some school closures in New Brunswick. All schools in the Bathurst and Dalhousie/Campbellton closed for the day Wednesday, as well as Riverside Consolidated School in the Anglophone East School District.

Schools in the Campbellton, Dalhousie & Bathurst areas closed for today Wednesday, November 14th. Blackville also closed due to a power outage — ASD-North (@asdnnb) November 14, 2018

