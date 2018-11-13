Protein Industries Canada supercluster begins ramping up

As the world population grows so does the demand for food, especially proteins.

Earlier this year, the federal government announced almost a billion dollars through their “supercluster” imitative. Five projects were chosen, including Saskatchewan based Protein Industries Canada (PIC).

PIC will be receiving $153 million over 10 years. Their mission is to unleash the potential of Canadian crops.

Their researchers will be using local prairie pulses like lentils, canola and chickpeas and trying to improve the quality of the protein molecules.

READ MORE: Government reveals who is getting $950M in ‘supercluster’ funding

The goal is to help farmers improve their crop and help processors get their pulses out to new markets.

Saskatchewan MP Ralph Goodale says the project will create 4,500 jobs and add 4.5 billion dollars to the Canadian GDP.

“This is a quantum leap forward in Canadian agriculture that will position Saskatchewan and Canada to be world leaders in a field that is fundamental to agriculture of the future and that is plant protein value-added development based on plant protein,” Goodale said

This investment is the largest funding boost in recent Canadian agriculture history.