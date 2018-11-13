Diesel deliberately spilled at Gillam Hydro station, say RCMP
Gillam RCMP are investigating an act of mischief at Manitoba Hydro‘s Keeyask Generating Station.
Police said a large quantity of diesel fuel was intentionally released into the ground at the site, a hydroelectric generating station located on the Nelson River, about 725 km north of Winnipeg.
