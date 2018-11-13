Diesel deliberately spilled at Gillam Hydro station, say RCMP

Gillam RCMP are investigating an act of mischief at Manitoba Hydro‘s Keeyask Generating Station.

Police said a large quantity of diesel fuel was intentionally released into the ground at the site, a hydroelectric generating station located on the Nelson River, about 725 km north of Winnipeg.

On Nov 9, Gillam #rcmpmb responded to a call of Mischief at the @MBHydro Keeyask Generating Station when a large quantity of diesel fuel was intentionally released into the ground. RCMP continue to investigate & are asking anyone with info to call Gillam RCMP @ 204-652-2200 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 13, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or by texting 'TIPMAN' plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

