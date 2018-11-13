Crime
November 13, 2018 5:27 pm

Diesel deliberately spilled at Gillam Hydro station, say RCMP

Gillam RCMP are investigating an act of mischief at Manitoba Hydro‘s Keeyask Generating Station.

Police said a large quantity of diesel fuel was intentionally released into the ground at the site, a hydroelectric generating station located on the Nelson River, about 725 km north of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

